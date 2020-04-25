Ex-makelaar Neymar onthult prijskaartje en bevestigt interesse Real: “Pérez droomt nog steeds van zijn komst” SVBM

18u02 0 Buitenlands voetbal Real Madrid-voorzitter Florentino Pérez droomt nog steeds van de komst van Neymar. Althans, dat vertelt Wagner Ribeiro, de voormalige makelaar van de Braziliaanse ster. Ribeiro onthult ook het huidige prijskaartje van de PSG-aanvaller.

Sinds Neymar in de zomer van 2017 het shirt van Barcelona inruilde voor dat van Paris Saint-Germain, is het eigenlijk nooit rustig geweest rond de Braziliaan. Elke zomer gonsde het van de geruchten van een terugkeer naar Spanje en meer bepaald Barcelona. Van een transfer kwam het evenwel nog niet. Neymar voetbalt dus nog steeds in Parijs, al is dat verhaal nog geen onvervalst succes gebleken, mede door blessures.

Ook in Santiago Bernabéu volgen ze de situatie nog steeds op de voet. Dat was al zo toen Neymar nog in eigen land voor Santos voetbalde. Neymars ex-makelaar, Wagner Ribeiro, bevestigt de interesse van Real in zijn goudhaantje in een interview met Canal do Nicola op ESPN. “Ik ben al meermaals naar Madrid gereisd omdat Florentino Pérez ervan droomde om Neymar binnen te halen. Vorig jaar in mei was ik nog in zijn kantoor. Hij vertelde me dat die droom er nog steeds is.”

In 2017 betaalde PSG 222 miljoen voor de aanvaller, een absoluut record. De Qatarese voorzitter van de Franse club, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, is niet happig om Neymar met verlies door te verkopen, al ligt de huidige prijs van Neymar volgens Ribeiro een pak lager dan het bedrag dat PSG drie jaar geleden betaalde. “Vorige zomer kon Neymar niet vertrekken. Hij had nog een langdurig contract, Paris Saint-Germain kon wel 500 miljoen euro vragen. Maar dit seizoen is de prijs vastgesteld door de FIFA, een bepaald percentage van die 222 miljoen euro. Vandaag zou Neymar zo’n 164 miljoen euro kosten.”

Het is hoogst twijfelachtig of de Koninklijke een poging zal doen Neymar naar de Spaanse hoofdstad te halen. In Madrid hebben ze namelijk hun zinnen gezet op die andere PSG-vedette, Kylian Mbappé. Ook die zal een flinke stuiver kosten. Real kan het zich dus niet permitteren om nog eens een zomer met honderden miljoenen te strooien.

