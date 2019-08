Een nieuw seizoen in de schaduw van City wenkt: United onderuit tegen Crystal Palace met invaller Benteke

90 - Patrick van Aanholt has become only the second ever player to score a 90th minute winner vs Man Utd in the Premier League, after Thierry Henry with Arsenal in January 2007. Van Aanholt is the first to do so in a match at Old Trafford. Incredible. #MUNCRY pic.twitter.com/uITm70IWZV

OptaJoe(@ OptaJoe)