Duitsland opnieuw woedend op Mesut Özil: sterspeler nodigt Erdogan als eregast uit op zijn trouwfeest ODBS

19 maart 2019

11u24 0 Buitenlands Voetbal Mesut Özil heeft in Duitsland opnieuw voor een politieke rel gezorgd. De aanvaller van Arsenal heeft de Turkse president Erdogan als eregast op zijn trouwfeest uitgenodigd. Vorig jaar was de hetze al groot toen de twee even voor de start van het WK voetbal poseerden voor een foto. Dat leidde tot een definitieve breuk tussen Özil en de Mannschaft.

“Als we winnen, ben ik een Duitser. Als we verliezen, een immigrant.” Met die woorden gaf Özil er vorig jaar in juli de brui aan. Samen met Ilkay Gündogan, een andere speler van de Mannschaft met Turkse roots, was hij naast Erdogan in Londen op de foto gegaan. Dat zorgde voor veel ophef in Duitsland, dat in onvrede leeft met Turkije omdat het onder het bewind van Erdogan Duitsers gevangen nam. Toen de Mannschaft ook nog eens zwaar teleurstelde op het WK in Rusland, werd Özil als zondebok bestempeld.

Nu spreken onze oosterburen opnieuw schande over Özil, nadat de tabloid ‘Bild’ op haar voorpagina de uitnodiging voor Erdogan op het trouwfeest van de stervoetballer afdrukte. Özil maakte eerder dit jaar bekend dat hij in het huwelijksbootje stapt met Amine Gulse, een gewezen Miss Turkije. De Duitse politici reageren ontzet, nadat Erdogan vorige week Özil en Gulse ontmoette in Istanboel. “Iedereen mag op zijn trouwfeest natuurlijk uitnodigen wie hij wil”, aldus Cem Özdemir van Groen, Duitslands bekendste politicus met Turkse roots. “Maar zowel huidige als gewezen internationals zijn rolmodellen en moeten zich toch afvragen of ze daarnaar leven, wanneer ze een dictator die zijn tegenstanders opsluit in kerkers, duldt.

Helge Braun, kabinetschef van bondskanselier Angela Merkel: “Dat Özil zich nog steeds inlaat met Erdogan, zal vele Duitse voetbalfans ontgoochelen. Waaronder mezelf.”