Duitse media nemen WAG van Poolse prijsschutter Piatek onder vuur, maar zij bijt van zich af

De 24-jarige Piatek, die voor nieuwjaar nog uitkwam voor AC Milan, werd tijdens de wintermercato gelinkt aan Tottenham Hotspur. Dat zag in de Pool de ideale vervanger voor de langdurig geblesseerde Harry Kane, maar uiteindelijk verkaste Piatek ietwat verrassend voor 22 miljoen euro naar Hertha Berlijn – waar hij trouwens ploegmaat is van Rode Duivel Dedryck Boyata. Volgens onder meer Bild zit vrouwlief Paulina daar voor een en ander tussen: zij zou doorgeduwd hebben voor een verhuis naar Duitsland omdat ze zo dichter bij haar thuis in Polen zou zijn. Maar daar is dus helemaal niets van aan, zo blijkt uit een boodschap via haar Instagrampagina.

“Ik weet niet waar zo’n verhalen vandaan komen en hoe ze in de media zijn verschenen”, stak Procyk van wal. “Het klopt dat mijn man mijn mening erg respecteert, maar ik heb nog nooit een club voor hem gekozen, laat staan dat die keuze zou zijn gebaseerd op welke stad ik leuk vind of in welk klimaat ik het aangenaam toeven vind. Ik zal dat ook nooit proberen. Gelijk welke plaats ter wereld; als die mijn echtgenoot toelaat verder te groeien, gelukkig te zijn en zijn dromen waar te maken, dan is dat perfect voor mij. Beslissingen over zijn nieuwe clubs worden gemaakt door Krzysztof zelf samen met de zaakwaarnemers die enkel geven om zijn groei en welzijn.”

Piatek streek in 2018 neer in de Italiaanse Serie A bij Genoa en daar kende hij zijn grote doorbraak. In 21 wedstrijden scoorde hij er liefst 19 keer, waarna Milan hem in de winter van 2019 wegplukte voor 35 miljoen euro. Bij de Rossoneri verliep het ietsje moeizamer (16 goals in 41 matchen), maar bij Hertha, onder coach Jurgen Klinsmann, hoopt de Pool opnieuw de goalgetter van weleer te worden. Bij de nationale ploeg was hij in tien matchen tot dusver goed voor vijf goals.