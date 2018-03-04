Drama vanuit Serie A: Italiaans international en aanvoerder Fiorentina laat op amper 31-jarige leeftijd het leven door hartstilstand

Davide Astori.
Buitenlands Voetbal Vreselijk nieuws vanuit Italië. Daar heeft Fiorentina-aanvoerder Davide Astori op amper 31-jarige leeftijd het leven gelaten. De verdediger werd dood aangetroffen in zijn hotelkamer, volgens Italiaanse media aan de gevolgen van een hartfalen. Alle competitiewedstrijden van vandaag in de Serie A zijn afgelast.

De 31-jarige Astori was aanvoerder van Fiorentina, het huidige nummer tien. Hij speelde veertien interlands voor Italië. Astori laat een vriendin en een dochtertje van twee achter. "Fiorentina meldt met grote verslagenheid dat aanvoerder Davide Astori is overleden. We zijn allemaal in shock door het overlijden. We hopen op respect voor zijn familie, ook vanuit de media”, klinkt het in een trieste mededeling op de Twitterpagina van de club. 

De procureur van Udine, Antonio de Nicolo, heeft intussen laten weten dat Astori overleed aan een hartstilstand. "Een natuurlijke dood", klonk het. De oorzaak zou een hartstilstand zijn, zo maakte de procureur aan de Italiaanse pers bekend. Astori was met zijn team Fiorentina op afzondering in een hotel in Udine, daags voor de wedstrijd tegen Udinese. De competitiewedstrijd tegen Udinese, die normaal om 15u zou plaatsvinden, is afgelast. Ook alle andere wedstrijden die vandaag op de planning stonden in de Serie A, werden geschrapt. Dat kondigde de Italiaanse voetbalbond (FIGC) aan. Met Udinese-Fiorentina, Genoa-Cagliari, Torino-Crotone, Benevento-Hellas Verona, Chievo-Sassuolo, Atalanta-Sampdoria en de Milanese stadsderby tussen Milan en Inter stonden er normaal gezien zeven wedstrijden op het programma. Een nieuwe datum is er vooralsnog niet.

Astori genoot zijn jeugdopleiding bij AC Milan, waarna hij in 2008 naar Cagliari verhuisde. Daar speelde hij onder meer samen met Radja Nainggolan. Na een korte passage bij AS Roma, trok hij in 2015 naar Fiorentina. In Firenze ontpopte Astori zich de afgelopen twee seizoenen tot kapitein. 

Ook Radja Nainggolan, die nog ploegmakker was van Astori bij Cagliari en AS Roma, reageert vol ongeloof op het plotse overlijden:

Un grande giocatore ma ancora piu grande persona... quante battaglie insieme a cagliari poi ritrovati a roma... ancora non ci posso credere... :cry::cry: i miei pensieri anche alla sua famiglia e vicini... RIP:pray::skin-tone-2::pray::skin-tone-2:

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@) op

Steunbetuigingen stromen massaal toe vanuit de voetbalwereld:

  • Kansarax Buda

    Ik heb ook een broer verloren op 21 jarig leeftijd.. sterkte aan de familie en vrienden. Dit is erg..

  • Nicolas Ivanov

    rip

  • Marlies Schoefs

    Rip

  • Eddy DESMET

    Vreselijk spijtig, vooral voor de naaste familie. We horen wel meer van dergelijke plotse sterfgevallen. Wat zou hiervan de oorzaak zijn ? Sporten is dus duidelijk niet zonder gevaar ... RIP.

  • Vic Smeets

    Weer hartfalen bij een jong sportman....stel nu echt niemand zich vragen bij deze drama's....

