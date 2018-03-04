Drama vanuit Serie A: Italiaans international en aanvoerder Fiorentina laat op amper 31-jarige leeftijd het leven door hartstilstand MH

04 maart 2018

12u23 1075 Buitenlands Voetbal Vreselijk nieuws vanuit Italië. Daar heeft Fiorentina-aanvoerder Davide Astori op amper 31-jarige leeftijd het leven gelaten. De verdediger werd dood aangetroffen in zijn hotelkamer, volgens Italiaanse media aan de gevolgen van een hartfalen. Alle competitiewedstrijden van vandaag in de Serie A zijn afgelast.

De 31-jarige Astori was aanvoerder van Fiorentina, het huidige nummer tien. Hij speelde veertien interlands voor Italië. Astori laat een vriendin en een dochtertje van twee achter. "Fiorentina meldt met grote verslagenheid dat aanvoerder Davide Astori is overleden. We zijn allemaal in shock door het overlijden. We hopen op respect voor zijn familie, ook vanuit de media”, klinkt het in een trieste mededeling op de Twitterpagina van de club.

De procureur van Udine, Antonio de Nicolo, heeft intussen laten weten dat Astori overleed aan een hartstilstand. "Een natuurlijke dood", klonk het. De oorzaak zou een hartstilstand zijn, zo maakte de procureur aan de Italiaanse pers bekend. Astori was met zijn team Fiorentina op afzondering in een hotel in Udine, daags voor de wedstrijd tegen Udinese. De competitiewedstrijd tegen Udinese, die normaal om 15u zou plaatsvinden, is afgelast. Ook alle andere wedstrijden die vandaag op de planning stonden in de Serie A, werden geschrapt. Dat kondigde de Italiaanse voetbalbond (FIGC) aan. Met Udinese-Fiorentina, Genoa-Cagliari, Torino-Crotone, Benevento-Hellas Verona, Chievo-Sassuolo, Atalanta-Sampdoria en de Milanese stadsderby tussen Milan en Inter stonden er normaal gezien zeven wedstrijden op het programma. Een nieuwe datum is er vooralsnog niet.

Astori genoot zijn jeugdopleiding bij AC Milan, waarna hij in 2008 naar Cagliari verhuisde. Daar speelde hij onder meer samen met Radja Nainggolan. Na een korte passage bij AS Roma, trok hij in 2015 naar Fiorentina. In Firenze ontpopte Astori zich de afgelopen twee seizoenen tot kapitein.

La Fiorentina profondamente sconvolta si trova costretta a comunicare che e' scomparso il suo capitano Davide Astori, colto da improvviso malore.

Per la terribile e delicata situazione, e soprattutto per rispetto della sua famiglia si fa appello alla sensibilità di tutti. pic.twitter.com/bFGnkReWEC ACF Fiorentina(@ acffiorentina) link

Ook Radja Nainggolan, die nog ploegmakker was van Astori bij Cagliari en AS Roma, reageert vol ongeloof op het plotse overlijden:

Un grande giocatore ma ancora piu grande persona... quante battaglie insieme a cagliari poi ritrovati a roma... ancora non ci posso credere... :cry::cry: i miei pensieri anche alla sua famiglia e vicini... RIP:pray::skin-tone-2::pray::skin-tone-2: Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@) op 04 mrt 2018 om 12:12 CET

Steunbetuigingen stromen massaal toe vanuit de voetbalwereld:

