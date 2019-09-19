Dimitar Berbatov zet definitief punt achter carrière: dit zijn z’n mooiste goals voor Tottenham en Monaco ODBS

Dimitar Berbatov zet een punt achter zijn voetballoopbaan. Dat heeft de 38-jarige Bulgaar via Instagram laten weten. “Mijn laatste wedstrijd was meer dan een jaar geleden, dus ik denk dat het nu het juiste moment is om te stoppen”, schrijft Berbatov op Instagram. “Maar als ik erover nadenk, is het nooit een echt einde, want ik zal op de een of andere manier bij het spelletje betrokken blijven. Na twintig jaar maak ik een einde aan mijn actieve profcarrière. Ik zal het allemaal geweldig hard missen.”

Berbatov was laatst actief bij Kerala Blasters in India. Het voorbije seizoen zat hij echter zonder club. Bayer Leverkusen plukte de aanvaller in 2001 weg in zijn thuisland bij CSKA Sofia. In Duitsland maakte hij grote sier, waarna de Bulgaar in 2006 naar Tottenham trok. Tussen 2008 en 2012 voetbalde de goalgetter bij Manchester United, waarmee hij twee Engelse titels veroverde en het WK voor clubs won. Na passages bij Fulham, Monaco en PAOK Saloniki verliet hij Europa in 2017 voor India. Bij de nationale ploeg was hij goed voor 48 doelpunten in 78 wedstrijden.

