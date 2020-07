Deense en Bulgaarse bekerfinales ontsporen: coronaregels overtreden, ook spandoek met ‘White Lives Matter’ ontrold

🇩🇰 The referee in the Danish Cup Final suspended the game after @AABSportDK fans didn't observe social distancing.



👥 Some fans went back to 1m from each other...



❌ ...but others who didn't were kicked out of the ground.



🏟 A football first. pic.twitter.com/dsLQYfvPMr

