Dat kan slechter: Ronaldo in isolatie in gigantische villa, Portugees niet besmet

13 maart 2020

18u27

Bron: Daily Mail 1 Buitenlands Voetbal Een gigantische villa, uitzicht op de oceaan, een rooftopzwembad. Ronaldo had het slechter kunnen treffen. De Portugees zit momenteel in isolatie nadat één van zijn teamgenoten, Daniele Rugani, positief testte op het coronavirus. Hij verblijft samen met zijn familie in een villa op Madeira.

Cristiano Ronaldo en zijn verloofde, Georgina Rodriguez, hebben het niet slecht tijdens hun isolement, zo blijkt op foto’s die Rodriguez deelt op haar sociale media. De twee verblijven samen met hun kinderen in een prachtige villa op Madeira. De Portugees besloot om naar daar te trekken nadat hij het nieuws hoorde van de besmetting van Rugani. Ronaldo was al in Portugal om zijn moeder te bezoeken in het ziekenhuis, nadat die recent nog een beroerte had. Gebrek aan luxe hebben de Ronaldo’s er niet. De villa heeft zeven verdiepingen en een prachtig uitzicht op de oceaan. Op één van de foto’s is ook te zien dat er zelfs een rooftopzwembad is.

Ondertussen is ook al bekend dat Ronaldo zelf niet besmet is. Dat liet de president van de regionale regering van Madeira, Miguel Albuquerque, weten. “Ik mag er niet veel over zeggen vanwege de regelgeving rond gegevensbescherming, maar ik kan garanderen dat op dit moment geen kans op infectie bestaat.” De regionale gezondheidssecretaris Pedro Ramos sluit zich hierbij aan. “Zowel de atleet als zijn familie vertonen geen symptomen van het virus en zijn volledig gezond. Ronaldo heeft zelf via sociale media opgeroepen om alle maatregelen van de wereldgezondheidsorganisatie zo goed mogelijk op te volgen.