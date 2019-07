Dani Alves heeft na winst in Copa América uniek record beet

OFFICIAL:



A 36 years old's Dani Alves led Brazil to win the 2019 #CopaAmerica at home soil, winning his 40th trophy and expanding his mesmerising legacy. The captain has been named BEST PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT!🏆



Surely one of the greatest footballers of all-time. pic.twitter.com/Aio3wGktSD

