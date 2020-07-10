Cools pakt Deense titel met Midtjylland (en dat doet duidelijk wat met trainer Priske) TLB

10 juli 2020

FC Midtjylland heeft voor de derde keer de titel gepakt in de Deense voetbalcompetitie. De ploeg van trainer Brian Priske (ex-Club Brugge en KRC Genk) en verdedigers Alexander Scholz Dion Cools (beiden onder meer ex-Club) verzekerde zich van het kampioenschap door in eigen stadion achtervolger FC Kopenhagen met 3-1 te verslaan. De thuisclub maakte alle doelpunten in het laatste half uur. Scholz speelde de hele match, Cools bleef de hele partij op de bank. Vier wedstrijden voor het einde van de competitie werd het verschil tussen beide ploegen met zeventien punten onoverbrugbaar.

FC Midtjylland werd in 2015 voor het eerst kampioen van Denemarken en pakte in 2018 weer de titel. In de andere jaren (2016, 2017 en 2019) ging de titel steeds naar FC Kopenhagen. De spelers van Midtjylland konden het kampioenfeest vieren met honderden fans op de tribunes van de MCH Arena in Herning. Sinds vorige maand mogen de Deense clubs weer supporters toelaten in hun stadions, wel in beperkte mate. De competitie lag een paar weken stil als gevolg van het coronavirus, maar werd eind mei hervat.

De aparte viering van trainer Brian Priske:

PRISKE DIN LEGENDE!!!! #MESTR3 pic.twitter.com/DOUgrTKGW1 DANSKE MESTRE 2020(@ fcmidtjylland) link

LUFTTUR TIL CHEFEN! 🏆#MESTR3 pic.twitter.com/TYBdyy3fw9 DANSKE MESTRE 2020(@ fcmidtjylland) link

Sidste herfra. Vi ses i morgen 🍻🏆#MESTR3 pic.twitter.com/HAnw1Gzomj DANSKE MESTRE 2020(@ fcmidtjylland) link