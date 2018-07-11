Champions League-schlemiel Karius blijft blunders opstapelen: "We hebben een nieuwe keeper nodig"
Zaterdag nam Liverpool het in een oefenduel op tegen Chester. ‘The Reds’ wonnen met 7-0, maar Karius was na afloop andermaal hét gespreksonderwerp. Tijdens de opwarming liet de Duitser een simpele bal door z’n handen glippen. Pijnlijk.
Maar Karius ging niet enkel zaterdag in de fout. Ook gisteren. Tijdens de oefenpot tegen Tranmere Rover kon de Duitser een vrijschop niet klemmen, waarna een oplettende Rover de rebound eenvoudig binnentikte. Zo werd het alsnog spannend, Liverpool won uiteindelijk met slechts 3-2. Wat zou Simon Mignolet hiervan denken?
Karius is back 🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/XIdZXI44yv link
Loris Karius' mistake, don't think he'll ever be the same. pic.twitter.com/yOYYTU24I1 link
Twitter reageert
If anything, this game should signal the end of Loris Karius' chances of being number one. We need a new goalkeeper. link
Just seen the Karius mistake pic.twitter.com/ChJN2KL8Ws link
I don't like being a twat to a Liverpool player, but just get it done. Bring in Schmeichel or someone. It's obvious we can't begin the campaign with Karius as no.1. Mindbogglingly obvious. Wish the lad well but it's not going to work with us. link
Really hope we don't go into the new season with Karius as the main Keeper. He is terrible. Blind loyalty & faith in him will end in tears and will 100% come back to bite us on the backside. He simply isn't good enough & never will be. New Goalkeeper please @LFC link
What we've just seen from Karius is an indication that he hasn't bounced back from his major errors. I thought it was likely he wouldn't but was willing to wait and give him another chance. It's clear he's shattered by the final and this preseason error will only pressure more link
Just seen that Karius has made another mistake in a pre season friendly tonight, guess he must still have concussion. link
Daniel Godaert
Karius is een vliegenvanger en een Duitser zoals zijn trainer. Zij hebben toch Mignolet die veel beter is, maar helaas ie hij een Belg.
Guido Volkaerts
Is er getest dat hij voor deze match geen lichte hersenschudding had opgelopen...???