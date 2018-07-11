Champions League-schlemiel Karius blijft blunders opstapelen: "We hebben een nieuwe keeper nodig"

Karius na de verloren Champions League-finale.
Getty Images Karius na de verloren Champions League-finale.
Buitenlands Voetbal Liverpool-doelman Loris Karius ging in de Champions League-finale tweemaal gruwelijk in de fout, waarna z’n team met 1-3 ten onder ging tegen Real Madrid. En de Duitse goalie lijkt nog niet helemaal hersteld te zijn van die blamage.

Zaterdag nam Liverpool het in een oefenduel op tegen Chester. ‘The Reds’ wonnen met 7-0, maar Karius was na afloop andermaal hét gespreksonderwerp. Tijdens de opwarming liet de Duitser een simpele bal door z’n handen glippen. Pijnlijk. 

Maar Karius ging niet enkel zaterdag in de fout. Ook gisteren. Tijdens de oefenpot tegen Tranmere Rover kon de Duitser een vrijschop niet klemmen, waarna een oplettende Rover de rebound eenvoudig binnentikte. Zo werd het alsnog spannend, Liverpool won uiteindelijk met slechts 3-2. Wat zou Simon Mignolet hiervan denken?

  • Daniel Godaert

    Karius is een vliegenvanger en een Duitser zoals zijn trainer. Zij hebben toch Mignolet die veel beter is, maar helaas ie hij een Belg.

  • Guido Volkaerts

    Is er getest dat hij voor deze match geen lichte hersenschudding had opgelopen...???

