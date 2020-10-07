Carrière hangt aan zijden draadje, maar Musonda Jr. (23) blijft geloven in “onmogelijke comeback” TLB/GVS

22u03 6 Buitenlands voetbal Hij komt van héél ver. Met veel hartzeer. Maar Charly Musonda Jr., 23 intussen, blijft ondanks het blessureleed strijdvaardig. “Ik mis het voetbal zo hard. Maar ik zal blijven trainen en blijven geloven in de onmogelijke comeback”, schrijft hij in een emotioneel bericht op Instagram.

Ooit een megatalent, maar Charly Musonda Jr. (23) beleefde de voorbije jaren amper plezier aan het voetbal. Zijn laatste basisplek bij een A-ploeg dateert al van - houd u vast - 18 februari 2018 met Celtic tegen St. Johnston. In september 2018 liep hij een zware knieblessure op tijdens een oefenmatch met Vitesse tegen Antwerp. Een kwetsuur die maar bleef aanslepen. In oktober vorig jaar moest Musonda noodgedwongen onder het mes. Eén jaar geleden revalideert hij nog steeds. In een emotioneel bericht op Instagram blikt Musonda terug maar is hij ook strijdvaardig.

“Het is vier jaar geleden dat ik twee opeenvolgende wedstrijden heb gespeeld en het is drie jaar geleden dat ik voor het laatst een wedstrijd speelde met Chelsea. Twee van de laatste vier jaren was ik geblesseerd aan de kruisbanden van mijn knie. Niets dan hartzeer. Dokters zeiden dat een operatie na zo een lange afwezigheid het einde zou betekenen. Dat het een onmogelijke berg zou worden om te beklimmen. Dat waren de exacte woorden. Op z’n zachtst gezegd: ik mis het voetbal zo enorm hard. Ik doe er alles aan om weer te spelen. Voor alle kinderen die een droom hebben, maar kampen met blessures of enorme tegenslagen kennen. Geef nooit op!”

“Ik zal de onmogelijke berg blijven beklimmen, elke dag, om weer achter de bal te kunnen lopen”, gaat Musonda verder in zijn Instagram-post. “Er is geen beter gevoel dan iemand te dribbelen en te voelen dat je lééft. Tot die dag zal ik blijven trainen en blijven geloven in de onmogelijke comeback. (...) Dit is mijn verhaal. Ik blijf trainen en hard werken, om er op een dag terug te staan.”

Anderlecht-jeugd

Musonda verliet Anderlecht in 2012 voor de U18 van Chelsea, waar hij op dit moment nog onder contract ligt tot 2022. In januari 2016 volgde zijn eerste uitleenbeurt, aan het Spaanse Real Betis. Daar zou hij één jaar blijven en geregeld spelen. Van januari tot mei 2018 was hij op huurbasis aan de slag bij Celtic. Later dat jaar werd Musonda door Chelsea uitgeleend voor twee jaar aan Vitesse.

