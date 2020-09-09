Canadese voetbalster Quinn kondigt aan transgender te zijn: “Wil mensen helpen om zich veilig te voelen op social media”

"Ik heb voor mensen nooit verborgen dat ik transgender ben", legde Quinn uit. "Ik vroeg me zelf steeds af wanneer ik het publiek zou zeggen. Vandaag is die dag. Ik wil zichtbaar zijn voor de 'queergemeenschap', die het niet gewoon is één van haar leden te zien op een voetbalveld."

Quinn ligt onder contract bij OL Reign, het satellietteam van Olympique Lyon in Washington, maar wordt momenteel uitgeleend aan het Zweedse Vittsjo GIK.