Staat herstelde Witsel in de basis tegen Bayern? Rode Duivel laat via filmpje alvast weten dat hij klaar is voor clash

25 mei 2020

20u07

Bron: Belga 0 Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund en Bayern München spelen morgen (18.30 uur) tegen elkaar in een leeg Signal Iduna Park, mogelijk met Axel Witsel (31). Borussia-trainer Lucien Favre liet daags voordien weten dat de Rode Duivel mogelijk zijn comeback kan vieren. Via een filmpje op sociale media laat hij weten dat hij terug is.



Witsel kon door de spierproblemen nog niet hervatten na de verplichte coronapauze, maar lijkt nu dicht bij een terugkeer te staan. “Axel heeft gisteren weer met de ploeg getraind”, zei Favre. “Hij kan weer tot het team behoren.” Met een energiek filmpje op Instagram liet Witsel alvast weten dat hij helemaal terug is.

Bayern voert de stand met 61 punten aan, voor Dortmund (57 punten). Beide teams misten hun rentree na de coronapauze niet. Dortmund, met een sterke Thorgan Hazard, won tegen Schalke 04 en VfL Wolfsburg. Bayern legde Union Berlijn en Eintracht Frankfurt over de knie.

In november won Bayern zijn thuiswedstrijd tegen Borussia met ruime 4-0, maar daar wil Favre niet meer te veel aandacht aan schenken. “Die wedstrijd zijn we vergeten. We waren niet goed, maar denken er gewoon niet meer aan. In vergelijking met toen zijn we nu een andere ploeg. We hebben in de winter met Emre Can en Erling Braut Håland twee sterke spelers aangetrokken, die de kwaliteit omhoog geduwd hebben.”

