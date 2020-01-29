Incident op Bayern-training: Boateng slaat teamgenoot in het gezicht

There was a brawl in training today: Goretzka went into a challenge & fouled Boateng without the ball. The latter reacted and hit Goretzka with his hand to the face.

Robert Lewandowski was first to jump in and pull Boateng away. Flick then intervened and talked to Boateng [Bild] pic.twitter.com/KTvgVoadmz

Bayern & Germany(@ iMiaSanMia)