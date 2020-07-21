Erling Haaland wordt 20, dus één record zal nooit van hem zijn GVS

21 juli 2020

13u54 0 Bundesliga Erling Braut Haaland wordt vandaag 20, dus zal hij één straf record niet meer kunnen verbreken. Kylian Mbappé blijft voorlopig de tiener met de meest Champions League-goals. Maar z’n slaap zal hij er niet voor laten.

Nu Haaland de tienerjaren voorbij is, valt Kylian Mbappé niet meer bij te benen. De inmiddels 21-jarige Fransman klokte op 20 december 2018 - de dag dat hij twintig werd - af op dertien goals in de Champions League. Haaland zit aan tien stuks. Let wel: Mbappé had 23 wedstrijden of 1.715 minuten nodig om die dertien treffers te maken. Haaland maakte er tien in... tien matchen, ofwel op amper 554 minuten tijd. Had de Noor dus op een jongere leeftijd zijn intrede op het kampioenenbal gemaakt - Haaland speelde slechts één CL-seizoen met eerst Salzburg en na Nieuwjaar Dortmund - had hij het record van Mbappé hoogstwaarschijnlijk verpulverd.

Wakker zal hij er niet van liggen, zeker omdat hij al enkele straffe tienerrecords heeft. Hij maakte namelijk de meeste goals in één Champions League-seizoen. Ook werd hij de eerste speler jonger dan twintig die in vijf CL-duels op rij scoorde. En dan zijn er nog de records die ‘het-tiener-zijn’ overstijgen. De goalgetter had voor z’n eerste tien goals op het kampioenenbal maar zeven wedstrijden nodig. Niemand deed ooit beter. Adriano (Inter), Sadio Mané en Roberto Firmino (beiden Liverpool) hadden er in het verleden elf matchen voor nodig. En om extra aan te tonen hoe koelbloedig hij is: de blonde goalgetter scoorde dit seizoen 44 goals in 40 officiële duels.

De ploegmaat van Axel Witsel en Thorgan Hazard laat zijn verjaardag alvast niet onopgemerkt voorbijgaan. Zijn fans delen in de pret. Op Instagram spoorde hij z’n volgers aan om een originele verjaardagsboodschap in elkaar te knutselen. De creatiefste deelt hij nu op zijn Insta-story. Op eentje was een bal getekend, met de woorden: ‘Erlings vriendin’. Verwijzend naar een eerder interview waarin Haaland zei dat hij geen tijd heeft voor de liefde en de bal zijn grote geliefde is.

Die records zijn er niet zomaar.

