Braziliaanse sterrenclub in de maak? Akkoord gevonden met Yaya Touré, ook Ibrahimović en Balotelli staan op de radar

22 mei 2020

12u16

Bron: GloboEsporte 1 Buitenlands voetbal Zit er een Braziliaans ‘Dream Team’ aan te komen? Als het van Roberto Leven Siano (51) afhangt wel. De zakenman wil als kandidaat-eigenaar voetbalclub Vasco Da Gama ombouwen tot een ploeg vol vedetten. Yaya Touré is alvast de eerste grote naam die mee wil stappen in dat verhaal.

Zlatan Ibrahimović (38), Mario Balotelli (29), Sebastian Giovinco (33), Alex Teixeira (30),... Het is een greep uit de namen van (ster)voetballers op leeftijd die Roberto Leven Siano straks naar Zuid-Amerika wil halen. Siano is oprichter en eigenaar van een advocatenbureau die zijn naam draagt en hoopt binnenkort verkozen te worden tot voorzitter van Vasco Da Gama.

De Braziliaan wil van de ploeg uit Rio de Janeiro - waar hij hevige fan van is - een sterrenclub maken en heeft met Yaya Touré (37) alvast een eerste spraakmakende naam die zijn zegen gaf voor het Braziliaanse voetbalavontuur. “Ik wil Leven Siano bedanken om mij in dit project te betrekken. Ik kan niet wachten om de fans van Vasco straks te ontmoeten”, klink het bij de Ivoriaanse middenvelder in een videoboodschap op Instagram (zie hieronder).

De voormalige speler van FC Barcelona en Manchester City begon zijn voetbalcarrière bij SK Beveren en zit na zijn passage bij het Chinese Qingdao Huanghai zonder club. Touré werd eerder al gelinkt aan het Braziliaanse Botafogo, maar die overstap kwam er niet. Bij Vasco Da Gama zal hij het rugnummer 42 dragen.

Siano gaf enkele weken geleden al aan in onderhandeling te zijn met de Italiaanse spelersmakelaar Fabio Cordella, de zaakwaarnemer van onder meer Zlatan Ibrahimović (AC Milan) en Mario Balotelli (Brescia).

Vasco Da Gama komt uit op het hoogste niveau in Brazilië en kampte het afgelopen jaar met financiële problemen. De komst van een nieuwe CEO moet daar verandering in brengen. De verkiezingen voor het aanduiden van een nieuwe clubvoorzitter vinden later dit jaar in november plaats.

