Amateurspits scoorde geen enkele keer dit seizoen, Ibrahimovic: “Misschien moet je ermee stoppen?”

Bron: AD 0 Buitenlands voetbal In 20 wedstrijden nul keer scoren. Philippe Hes van de Nederlandse amateurclub AFC Amsterdam slaagde dit seizoen in die opmerkelijke ‘prestatie’. Toch werd hij door zijn ploeg , eerder ironisch, als ‘speler van de week’ verkozen. Meer nog, de Amsterdammer haalde het wereldnieuws en sterren zoals Frenkie de Jong en Zlatan Ibrahimović gaven tips en staken hem een hart onder de riem.

AFC Amsterdam is geen onbekende ploeg bij onze noorderburen. Met ex-spelers zoals Daley Blind (Ajax) en Justin Kluivert (AS Roma) heeft de club heel wat bekende voetballers in haar kern gehad. Philippe Hes is nu ook een van die bekende spelers. Niet omdat de spits één of andere wereldgoal heeft gemaakt, wel omdat hij geen enkele goal scoorde in een heel seizoen. Die prestatie leverde hem de titel ‘speler van de week’ op na de laatste wedstrijd van het seizoen. Het nieuws bleef niet binnen de Nederlandse landsgrenzen, zelfs wereldvoetballers zijn op de hoogte.

Bij de Nederlandse radiozender Qmusic deed Hes het verhaal. “Het is vrij bizar allemaal. Een heel seizoen niet scoren was voor mijn ploeggenoten een goede reden om allerlei grappen uit te halen. Daar zijn ze goed in geslaagd, want nu ben ik de eerste amateurspits die het NOS-journaal heeft afgesloten.”

Zijn aantal Instagram-volgers zag Philippe de afgelopen dagen groeien tot 12.000. De grote namen die hem toespraken zullen daar wellicht voor iets tussen zitten. Wat begon bij Ronald de Boer is overgegaan tot bij Max Verstappen, Lil’ Kleine, Martin Garrix en Clarence Seedorf. Maar de échte trendzetter was een collega van het eerste team van AFC. “Een spits van AFC maakte 29 doelpunten en het team werd kampioen. Eigenlijk was hij ermee begonnen door in een filmpje te zeggen dat hij me wilde helpen het net te vinden. De Boer pikte daarop in en dan is het allemaal snel gegaan.” Maar dé absolute topper in het lijstje was Zlatan Ibrahimovic die Hes zelfs uitnodigde om van de grootmeester te leren.

Stop met voetballen

“Philippe, dit is Zlatan. Twintig wedstrijden en niet scoren. Dat kan je toch niet menen? Zoiets heb ik nog nooit gehoord”, begon de Zweedse wereldspits zijn uitleg. Ibrahimovic nodigde Philippe vervolgens uit om van hem te komen leren. “Als je wil leren hoe je er een bal moet in trappen, kom dan naar mijn school. Ik kan me best voorstellen hoe zwak en slecht je je momenteel voelt. Misschien is stoppen met voetbal een juiste beslissing. Nog veel sterkte met je slechte resultaten.”

“Het lijkt me niet zo onverstandig om op het aanbod in te gaan”, zei de Amsterdammer over de boodschap van Zlatan. Philippe vroeg ook effectief aan zijn team of hij ermee moet ophouden. “De ploeg maakte 80 goals dit jaar en daarvan heb ik er geen enkele achter mijn naam staan. Dan denk je wel dat het misschien tijd wordt om het voor bekeken te houden. Maar ze willen me er graag bij houden, dus ga ik verder. Tenzij ik opeens in doel moet gaan staan, dan hou ik er alsnog mee op.”

Niet topfit

Naar mogelijke redenen voor zijn trieste verdienste hoeft Hes niet ver te zoeken. “Ik ben zeker niet topfit op dit moment. Ik word ouder en neem al gemakkelijker wat kilo’s erbij. Als ik in de eerste wedstrijden niet tot scoren kwam, begon dat in mijn hoofd te spelen. Ik werd er onzeker van en dan loopt het mis.”