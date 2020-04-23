Adebayor, die pocht met zijn rijkdom, wil geen cent doneren in strijd tegen corona: "Ik heb het virus niet binnengebracht” YP

23 april 2020

12u07

Bron: ANP 8 Buitenlands voetbal Emmanuel Adebayor heeft met zijn meest recente uitspraken geen vrienden gemaakt in zijn thuisland Togo. De spits wond er in een Facebook Live geen doekjes om: hij doneert geen cent in de strijd tegen het coronavirus.

Adebayor, 36 intussen, kan als voetballer best wel wat adelbrieven voorleggen. Zo speelde hij in de Premier League 315 wedstrijden voor Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City en Crystal Palace en bij die vier teams was hij in totaal goed voor 124 doelpunten. Tussendoor maakte hij ook een transfer naar Real Madrid waar hij in 22 wedstrijden acht keer scoorde. Geld is dus allerminst een probleem, zo leert ons ook een blik op zijn Instagrampagina waar de Togolees meer dan eens zijn luxewagens, villa’s of andere peperdure gadgets showt. Maar zijn land, dat momenteel 88 bevestigde gevallen van Covid-19 telt en al zes personen zag overlijden aan het hardnekkige virus, moet dus op geen stuiver rekenen.

“Aan diegene die zich afvragen waarom ik niks doneer, het is heel simpel: ik doneer niks. Zo eenvoudig is het”, zei de spits, in een Facebook Live. “Ik doe wat ik wil en ik eet wat ik wil. Als er mensen zijn die me bekritiseren voor het feit dat ik niks doneer in Lomé (de hoofdstad van Togo, red.), dan is dat maar zo”, aldus Adebayor.

Je mag me vergelijken met Drogba. Je mag me vergelijken met Eto’o, maar jammer genoeg ben ik geen een van de twee. Ik ben Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor en ik zal altijd doen wat ik wil Emmanuel Adebayor

Voor het uitbreken van het coronavirus speelde Adebayor in Paraguay, bij Olimpia. Voor de lockdown keerde hij terug naar zijn thuisland om daar zijn quarantaine door te brengen, maar bij zijn vliegreis waren er tussenstops in Frankrijk en Benin. En daar was lang niet iedereen even tevreden mee. “Er zijn er die denken dat ik het virus heb binnengebracht in Lomé, maar zo gaat het nu eenmaal in ons land. Het is gewoon ongelukkig.”

In veel Afrikaanse landen ontbreekt de noodzakelijke gezondheidshulp die nodig is om besmette mensen goed te helpen. Andere Afrikaanse voetbalgrootheden zoals Samuel Eto’o en Didier Drogba zijn in hun respectievelijke thuislanden Kameroen en Ivoorkust al in de bres gesprongen in de strijd tegen corona, maar daar trekt Adebayor zich dus helemaal niks van aan. “Je mag me vergelijken met Drogba. Je mag me vergelijken met Eto’o, maar jammer genoeg ben ik geen een van de twee. Ik ben Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor en ik zal altijd doen wat ik wil”, klinkt het.

