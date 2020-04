22-jarige Russische verdediger van Lokomotiv Moskou sterft tijdens trainingssessie

We are truly sad to announce the death of Kazanka defender – Innokentiy Samokhvalov.



He had a wife and a son.



Kesha was a kind, helpful person and a good friend. We are truly shocked by what happened and express our sincere condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/LgpcHMdB8d

FC Lokomotiv Moscow(@ fclokomotiv_eng)