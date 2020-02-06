“Ik weet nog hoe ik van mama je luiers moest wassen”: de ultieme hulde boordevol anekdotes van zus Katia aan Cristiano Ronaldo

“Wat kan ik nog over je zeggen? Dat je ons trots maakt, dat er geen woorden zijn om te beschrijven wat ik over je denk. Niet alleen als broer, maar ook als man, vriend, vader, kind en als mens in het algemeen. Ik kijk terug naar het verleden, naar hoe de tijd is verstreken en naar de fantastische man die jij geworden bent”, zo begon Katia haar ode aan Cristiano.

Anekdotes uit kindertijd

Nadien volgden enkele grappige anekdotes uit hun kindertijd. “Ik ga niet vertellen hoe mama me verplichtte je volle luiers te wassen in de put (ja, 35 jaar geleden hadden we het nog over katoenen luiers)... Ik ga ook niks zeggen over de manier waarop je yoghurtjes at, om zo min mogelijk tijd te verliezen. Je beet een gat in het karton en stormde dan het huis uit (later vonden ze vloeibare yoghurt uit)... (...) Ik zal niet vertellen hoe je wegliep van mij, toen moeder me dwong voor jou te zorgen en je geen minuut uit het oog te verliezen en ik je achterna rende (daar leerde je te ontsnappen van de verdedigers)... Ik ga niet vertellen over de keren dat je thuis bent weggeglipt, je over het veldhek sprong om toch maar te kunnen gaan voetballen... (daar leerde je zo hoog springen voor je kopbalgoals) En ik ga ook niet vertellen over die keer dat we met ons twee naar het strand gingen terwijl moeder dacht dat we in catechese waren.. (daar leerde je dribbelen zoals CR7)... Er zijn dingen die tussen ons blijven, maar wel wil ik nog vertellen hoe leuk je het vond om met Elma (de andere zus van Cristiano, red.) en mij in hetzelfde bed te slapen. Weet je nog?”

Om uiteindelijk af te sluiten met een hartverwarmend slotakkoord. “Tot vandaag mis ik die tijden man. ‘t Was daar dat alles begon. Je verleden, de hoogtes en laagtes, moeilijkheden, je persoonlijkheid: de liefde van onze familie heeft ervoor gezorgd dat je vandaag een familieman en een vechter bent. Gelukkige verjaardag broer, moge God over je gezondheid waken en de wijsheid geven om de geweldige man te blijven die ons zo trots maakt. Ik vind je geweldig en je weet het (ik zeg het zo vaak dat ik er moe van word). Proficiat, mijn koning.”