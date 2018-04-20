"Hij veranderde mijn leven" en "één van de beste aller tijden": zo reageren sociale media op vertrek Wenger

    • Manu Henry
Photo News
Buitenlands Voetbal Het einde van een tijdperk. Na 22 jaar toewijding trekt Arsène Wenger de deur achter zich dicht als oefenmeester van Arsenal. De Fransman schonk de Londense club drie landstitels, zeven FA Cup’s en zeven Community Shields. Op de sociaalnetwerksites regent het dan ook reacties op zijn vertrek. Een overzicht.

Wow. I never expected that but it shows the great dignity and class of the man. I will never forget his guidance and support, his tutelage and mentorship. He had faith in me from day one and I owe him a lot, he was like a father figure to me who always pushed me to be the best. Arsene, you deserve all the respect and happiness in the world. #classact 🙏🏻

188.4k Likes, 1,411 Comments - Cesc Fàbregas (@cescf4bregas) on Instagram: "Wow. I never expected that but it shows the great dignity and class of the man. I will never forget..."

This man just didn't gave me the opportunity to wear the Arsenal shirt..to discover the premier league.. to learn and improve by his side.. BUT this man changed my life.. i would always be grateful for what he has done for me and my family .. especially when i was going through hard personal moments. Your words mean a lot to me and i wanna take time to remind everyone he has made Arsenal bigger no matter what people are thinking about today.. From the bottom of my heart, Thank you Coach 🙏🏾 #Arsenal #ArseneWenger #emiratesstadium #powerfulpicture

3,010 Likes, 29 Comments - Bacary Sagna 🔱King B El chino🔱 (@therealbac) on Instagram: "This man just didn't gave me the opportunity to wear the Arsenal shirt..to discover the premier..."

Thanks for everything Arsene. Move over Herbert, Arsene Wenger the greatest Arsenal Manager. #arsenaltillhedies

13k Likes, 289 Comments - Tonyadamsofficial (@tonyadamsofficial) on Instagram: "Thanks for everything Arsene. Move over Herbert, Arsene Wenger the greatest Arsenal Manager...."

Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie
Door het plaatsten van een reactie, ga je akkoord met de gedragsregels

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Live Voetbal

Jouw inzet
Mogelijke uitbetaling 0,00

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

Regio

Lees meer Populair op regio

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

Wonen

Lees meer Wonen