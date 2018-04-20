"Hij veranderde mijn leven" en "één van de beste aller tijden": zo reageren sociale media op vertrek Wenger
Arsene Wenger built the best teams that I played against in English Football .The 98 team was Amazing.The biggest compliment is that he played football that made us change the way we played against them. He now deserves the most incredible send off from all in the coming weeks. link
Wow. I never expected that but it shows the great dignity and class of the man. I will never forget his guidance and support, his tutelage and mentorship. He had faith in me from day one and I owe him a lot, he was like a father figure to me who always pushed me to be the best. Arsene, you deserve all the respect and happiness in the world. #classact 🙏🏻
This man just didn't gave me the opportunity to wear the Arsenal shirt..to discover the premier league.. to learn and improve by his side.. BUT this man changed my life.. i would always be grateful for what he has done for me and my family .. especially when i was going through hard personal moments. Your words mean a lot to me and i wanna take time to remind everyone he has made Arsenal bigger no matter what people are thinking about today.. From the bottom of my heart, Thank you Coach 🙏🏾 #Arsenal #ArseneWenger #emiratesstadium #powerfulpicture
Congratulations on an incredible 22-year career at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger, and best of luck for the rest of the season… apart from on your 60th game against us next Sunday 😉 link
Sad day for @Arsenal with Arsene leaving, can we now give him the send off/respect he deserves?!! #rememberthetrophies link
Now it's over to you - we'd like you to send us your messages for the boss using the hashtag #MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/TfRncnNlpL link
Thanks for everything Arsene. Move over Herbert, Arsene Wenger the greatest Arsenal Manager. #arsenaltillhedies
The only manager in the Premier League that gave Sir Alex Ferguson a run for his money. He revolutionised the game, gave us the Invincbles, 3 PL titles, 7 FA Cups and gave us the likes of Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Robert Pires etc. The man is a legend. Merci Arsène Wenger. pic.twitter.com/mavfjbznFZ link
#PEP: Arsene Wenger has all my respect. The Premier League is the Premier League now because of Arsene Wenger and what he has done, his vision and respect for football. I wish him all the best in the future. Of course it was a pleasure to compete against him. link
Respect Mister Wenger ! pic.twitter.com/RrE3qtkYcz link
Rafa on Arsène Wenger: “I have been talking well about him for a while. To do things in the way that he has done and win the way he was winning, for so many years… we are talking about one of the best managers in football history." #NUFC pic.twitter.com/1g4xNP9lNB link
Reacties