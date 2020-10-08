“De foto van de verzoening” tussen Cristiano Ronaldo en Sergio Ramos

“De foto van de verzoening”, noemt de Madrileense huiskrant Marca het beeld, dat Ramos gisteren op z'n sociale media deelde na de oefeninterland tussen Portugal en Spanje, zelfs. ‘t Was niet zijn vertrek uit Madrid dat aan de basis lag van de onenigheid tussen de twee - de kleedkamer gunde de Portugees zijn vertrek naar Juventus. Maar de reactie van de topschutter aller tijden van Real nadat niet hij, maar wel ploegmaat Luka Modric in datzelfde jaar de Gouden Bal in ontvangst mocht nemen, díe schoot in het verkeerde keelgat.

“Natuurlijk ben ik teleurgesteld”, liet de vijfvoudige winnaar van de prestigieuze prijs toen optekenen in Italiaanse media. “Ik heb er op het veld alles aan gedaan om die Gouden Bal opnieuw te winnen, mijn statistieken liegen niet. (...) Gefeliciteerd aan Modric, die de prijs ook verdiend heeft, maar volgend jaar zien we elkaar opnieuw en dan zal ik er alles aan doen om die Gouden Bal weer te winnen. Of denk je dat ik thuis ga zitten wenen?”, liet hij ook nog optekenen. Vintage de hypercompetitieve Cristiano Ronaldo natuurlijk, maar bij de ‘Koninklijke’ waren ze toch van mening dat hij ietsjes blijer had mogen zijn voor de Kroatische spelmaker.

We zijn er nog... en jullie zijn nog niet van ons af! Blij jullie terug te zien Sergio Ramos tegen gewezen ploegmaats Cristiano Ronaldo en Pépé

Ziedaar volgens Marca de reden waarom de twee veelwinnaars zo lang niet met elkaar spraken - ook niet toen Cristiano in maart dit jaar zijn gewezen ploegmaats tijdens een blitzbezoek aan Madrid kwam aanmoedigen in de 2-0-zege in de Clásico tegen FC Barcelona. Maar als er al sprake was van een haar in de boter tussen de twee die samen álles hebben gewonnen (vier Champions Leagues, drie keer het WK voor clubs, twee keer La Liga en twee keer de Copa del Rey), dan is alles nu terug koek en ei. “We zijn er nog... en jullie zijn nog niet van ons af! Blij jullie terug te zien", schreef Ramos bij de foto waarop ook nog Pépé mee poseerde.

