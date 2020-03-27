Besmette Fellaini legt er de pees op in ziekenhuis: “Ik word elke dag sterker”

Het gaat nog steeds goed met Marouane Fellaini (32), die afgelopen zondag liet weten dat hij positief had getest op corona. “Ik vertoef nog steeds in het ziekenhuis, maar ik word elke dag sterker”, schrijft de gewezen Rode Duivel op Instagram. Fellaini deelt ook enkele beelden vanuit zijn ziekenhuiskamer in Jinan waarop hij toont niet stil te zitten en zich aan enkele stabiliteitsoefeningen en krachtoefeningen waagt. “Geef nooit op. Blijf vechten, Blijf sterk, Blijf thuis”, luidt de boodschap.

Voor zijn positieve coronatest zat Fellaini in Dubai. Vorige week vrijdag keerde hij terug naar China en werd hij bij zijn aankomst gescreend door een lokaal medisch team, waaruit bleek dat middenvelder van Shandong Luneng het longvirus had. Twee dagen later maakte Fellaini het nieuws wereldkundig, maar hij stelde meteen iedereen gerust. “Ik kan u verzekeren dat alles op dit moment goed gaat. Dank aan de fans, de medische staf en de club voor hun zorg en aandacht. Ik zal nu de behandeling volgen en hoop zo snel mogelijk terug te keren”, klonk het toen.