Zware klap voor Miguel Van Damme: opnieuw kanker vastgesteld bij Cercle-doelman

26 september 2020

16u47 0 Belgisch voetbal Miguel Van Damme heeft opnieuw een zware klap moeten incasseren. Bij de pas 27-jaar geworden doelman van Cercle Brugge werd afgelopen week opnieuw kanker vastgesteld. Van Damme maakte het vreselijke nieuws vanmiddag via z’n eigen kanalen bekend. “Ik heb alles al gehad van behandelingen, en er is niks meer over.”

Verschrikkelijk nieuws uit de voetbalwereld. Bij Cercle-doelman Miguel Van Damme (27) werd afgelopen week opnieuw kanker vastgesteld. Op Instagram plaatste Miguel Van Damme een video waarin hij het tragische nieuws bekendmaakt. “Ik ben hier spijtig genoeg weeral met slecht nieuws. Ik heb gisteren mijn resultaten gehad, waarin blijkt dat de leukemie terug in mijn beenmerg is. Het wil dan ook zeggen dat de behandeling die ik nu heb, ook niet aanslaat. Dat wil dan weer zeggen dat er geen andere mogelijkheden meer zijn. Ik heb alles al gehad van behandelingen, en er is niks meer over.”

“Het enige dat ze nu nog kunnen doen, is mij zolang mogelijk in leven houden. Tot er ergens ter wereld iemand komt met een nieuwe behandeling. Ze gaan me terug vier weken in quarantaine plaatsen met een chemotherapie. Dat kan de leukemie tijdelijk uit mijn lichaam verdringen, en me wat tijd gunnen. Hoelang ik dit kan volhouden, dat weet ik niet”, zegt de doelman.

Opgeven doet Van Damme niet. “Ik ga er alles aan doen om het zolang mogelijk uit te stellen. Zo lang dat er een klein beetje hoop is, is er hoop. We moeten er blijven in geloven.”