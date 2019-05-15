Essevee zwaait Thomas Buffel uit met hilarische practical jokes: bloemdouche en ‘bijgewerkte’ wagen Voetbalredactie

15u47 0 Zulte Waregem ‘Onvergetelijk’, noemt hij het zelf. Zulte Waregem heeft Thomas Buffel (38) op bijzondere wijze uitgezwaaid met een ‘Buffelday’. De ingrediënten: bloem, post-its en veel mooie woorden.

Thomas Buffel wist al snel dat er hem iets bijzonder te wachten stond. Toen de aanvaller deze ochtend arriveerde op het trainingscomplex van Essevee hingen daar allemaal foto’s met het opschrift ‘Buffelday’. “Ik ben benieuwd wat ze nog meer in petto hebben vandaag”, keek de aanvallende middenvelder uit naar de rest van de dag.

Dat werd heel wat. Na de training kreeg Thomas Buffel een stevige bloemdouche van zijn ploegmaats. Stef Peeters haalde zelfs een spuitbus met rode haarverf tevoorschijn om de snit van Buffel wat op te fleuren. De ex-Rode Duivel onderging het met de glimlach. “We hebben dit seizoen niet altijd genoten op het veld, maar zeker wel ernaast. Ik ga jullie missen. Het was een leuk jaar.” Coach Francky Dury keek ondertussen geamuseerd toe vanuit het raam.

Graag gezien

Buffel speelde slechts één jaar aan de Gaverbeek en kwam na Nieuwjaar amper in actie door blessures. Toch was hij door zijn warme persoonlijkheid en onschatbare ervaring een graag gezien persoon in de kleedkamer. Van zijn ploegmaats kreeg hij ook nog een fotokader cadeau. Maar dan moest het laatste geschenkje nog komen... Toen Buffel in zijn wagen naar huis wilde vertrekken, stond hem nóg een verrassing te wachten. De Porsche van Buffel was volgeplakt met post-its, verpakt in huishoudfolie én sleepte enkele metalen blikken achter zich mee. Tot groot jolijt van Bossut en co kroop de aanvaller achter het stuur van zijn aangepaste wagen.

15 mei = BUFFELDAY 🐃 pic.twitter.com/XjNGvlEESF SV Zulte Waregem(@ ESSEVEELIVE) link

Buffel heeft nog geen definitief besluit genomen of hij na dit seizoen voorgoed een punt zet achter zijn carrière. Mocht hij dat wel doen, zal hij zijn laatste trainingsweek niet snel vergeten.