Win het nieuwste Panini-album mét alle stickers

07 december 2018

21u21 0 Belgisch Voetbal Nostalgie in een pakje. Panini lanceerde vandaag het nieuwste stickeralbum van de Belgische competitie, met 472 stickers. En u kunt ze allemaal winnen.

Ter gelegenheid van de 65ste editie van de Gouden Schoen staat er een dubbele pagina in het teken van deze legendarische trofee. In het album is plaats voor de retro-stickers van iconische winnaars als Johan Boskamp en Vincent Kompany. Voor de laureaten van de komende editie is er eveneens een plekje voorzien.

Daarnaast kan Panini deze jaargang uitpakken met nog enkele primeurs. De gratis app ‘Frame Alive’ springt het meeste in het oog. Fans zullen met de app vanaf de sticker van één voetballer per ploeg rechtstreeks een videofragment kunnen downloaden met de speler in kwestie in een glansrol.

Na het topjaar van de nationale ploeg, met een historische derde plek op het WK in Rusland, besteedt het album ook bijzondere aandacht aan de Rode Duivels. Zo is er van enkele Duivels, waarbij Thibaut Courtois (bij Racing Genk), Romelu Lukaku (bij Anderlecht), Kevin De Bruyne (bij Racing Genk) en Vincent Kompany (bij Anderlecht), een sticker van toen zij indertijd in de Belgische eerste klasse hun doorbraak kenden. Ook enkele hoogtepunten uit de Belgische voetbalgeschiedenis krijgen een speciale stickervermelding.

We wensen u weinig dubbeltjes toe.