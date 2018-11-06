Wat u nog niet wist over Kylian, 'de derde Hazard’ BF & NVK

06 november 2018

08u43 0 Belgisch Voetbal Kylian Hazard (23) scoorde zijn eerste goal in het Belgische voetbal. Dat hij de broer van is, hebt u inmiddels al genoeg gehoord. Maar voor de rest? Daarom: zeven dingen die u moet weten over de derde Hazard-telg.

Voornaam geïnspireerd op zoon Michel Preud’homme

Ouders Thierry en Carine Hazard gaven elk van hun vier zonen een originele naam. Bij de geboorte van Kylian vonden ze hun inspiratie bij voetbalidool Michel Preud’homme. “Hij had zijn zoon Guilian genoemd, en dat vonden we een mooie naam”, aldus Carine, al zouden ze de naam dus wel nog een licht andere draai geven.

196.000 volgers op Instagram

Op Instagram heeft Kylian Hazard - hij noemt zich er ‘Kylianinho’ - veel succes. Zijn profiel telt er 196.000 volgers. Een enorm aantal, hoewel hij niet zo actief is. Zijn aanhang op Twitter (meer dan 15.000 volgers) en Facebook (9.300 likes) is beduidend minder. Uiteraard gaat de vergelijking met Eden Hazard, die 17,2 miljoen volgers op Instagram heeft, niet op.

Geen doelpuntenmachine

Kylian Hazard is niet de man van de vele goals. Zijn doelpunt tegen Moeskroen was zijn eerste voor een Belgische eersteklasser. Bij zijn vijf eerdere optredens (met Zulte Waregem) vond hij de netten niet. Met vier goals en vijf assists was hij het meest productief in zijn Hongaarse episode bij Ujpest. Bij Chelsea scoorde hij twee keer, maar dat was bij de U23.

Vier keer z’n broers achterna

Kylian Hazard probeert zijn eigen weg te vinden in de voetbalwereld. Dat doet hij wel voornamelijk via paden die zijn broers hebben geëffend. Hij begon als duiveltje bij zijn ‘familieclub’ Braine-le-Comte, volgde zijn oudere broers naar Tubeke, belandde na Thorgan bij Zulte Waregem, en werd vorig seizoen door Edens club Chelsea opgevist om bij de beloften te spelen. Dat gebeurde op voorspraak van de oudste Hazard: “Kylian had het moeilijk en ik vroeg of hij bij ons kwam spelen. Met Thorgan deden we het ook zo en zie waar hij nu staat.” Chelsea leende Kylian afgelopen zomer uit aan Cercle Brugge.

Zware knieblessure in 2016

Kylian Hazard had een vaste basisplaats bij Ujpest toen hij in mei 2016 in de Hongaarse bekerfinale tegen Ferencvaros de kruisbanden van zijn knie scheurde. Een week later liet hij zich opereren in Barcelona. De brute pech hield hem enkele maanden aan de kant, waarbij hij revalideerde in Antwerpen bij Lieven Maesschalck.

Levensgezellin Fiona

Net als de rest van de familie schermt Kylian zijn privéleven zeer nauw af van de buitenwereld. Zijn partner Fiona gunt de buitenwereld wel uitzonderlijk een inkijk. Zoals afgelopen zomer, toen ze op haar social media poseerde met een T-shirt met het opschrift ‘Kylian’.

Laatbloeier

Anders dan zijn broers lijkt Kylian Hazard een laatbloeier. 23 jaar is de flankaanvaller al. “Ik heb misschien tijd verloren omdat ik een eeuwig verlangen naar plezier heb, ik wil spélen. Maar ik heb begrepen wat het betekent om een prof te zijn”, zei hij aan La Dernière Heure. Cercle is zijn vijfde profclub, na WS Brussels, Zulte Waregem, Ujpest en Chelsea. Cercle-directeur François Vitali is ervan overtuigd dat hij zal slagen: “Net als Eden haalde ik hem destijds ook al naar Lille. Ik geloof sterk in hem, want hij heeft enorm veel kwaliteiten.”