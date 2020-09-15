Transfer Talk. Waasland-Beveren heeft twee transfers in de pijplijn zitten Redactie

15 september 2020

06u00

Waasland-Beveren: meteen twee transfers op komst

De overname is nog maar pas in kannen en kruiken, of Waasland-Beveren heeft al twee transfers in de pijplijn zitten. De Waaslanders trekken eerstdaags Leonardo Bertone (26) aan. Deze Zwitserse centrale middenvelder komt over van FC Thun, waar hij nog een contract tot juni 2022 had. Hij legt vandaag medische en fysieke testen af en tekent erna een contract voor drie jaar. Bertone heeft twaalf matchen in de Champions League en negentien matchen in de Europa League op de teller staan.

Ook Serge Leuko (Kam, 27, 6-voudig international) is op komst. De rechtsback kwam de voorbije seizoenen uit voor de Spaanse tweedeklasser Lugo. (MVS)