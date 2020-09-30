Transfer Talk. Benavente in beeld bij Antwerp, dat ook twee verdedigers op de radar heeft - Standard wil Noorse verdediger van Stabaek Redactie

30 september 2020

08u48 0

Benavente in beeld bij Antwerp, dat ook twee verdedigers op de radar heeft

Haalt Antwerp Cristian Benavente terug naar de Jupiler Pro League? De Peruaan is alleszins in beeld bij de ‘Great Old’, al is er zeker nog geen sprake van een akkoord. De 26-jarige Benavente, die werd opgeleid bij Real Madrid en tussen 2016 en 2019 indruk maakte bij Charleroi, voetbalt dezer dagen bij Pyramids FC in Egypte.

Daarnaast is Antwerp al een tijd op zoek naar een centrale verdediger met goeie voetje. Twee van de namen die op het rood-witte lijstje staan, zijn de Fransen Jérémy Gélin (23) en Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (28). De ene speelt al heel z’n leven bij Rennes, de andere ligt onder contract bij Besiktas. Probleem is dat Gélin, voormalig Frans belofteninternational, liefst in de Ligue 1 aan de slag zou willen blijven. Alternatief Isimat-Mirin kwam eerder uit voor PSV, Monaco en Valenciennes. (MVS)

Standard wil Noorse verdediger van Stabaek

Andreas Hanche-Olsen (23) staat op de radar van Standard. De polyvalente Noorse verdediger is momenteel kapitein van Stabaek. Hij verlengde er onlangs zijn contract, maar zou er mogen vertrekken voor een bedrag van om en bij de 800.000 euro. (FDZ)