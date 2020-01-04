WINTERSTAGES. Genk met twee nieuwkomers naar Benidorm - Miyoshi niet mee met Antwerp De voetbalredactie

04 januari 2020

13u55 0 Belgisch voetbal De Belgische clubs trekken de komende dagen massaal op winterstage. Het gros van de teams slaat zijn tenten op in Zuid-Spanje. Club en Eupen trekken naar Qatar. Kortrijk blijft als enige ploeg op Belgische bodem. U volgt het nieuws van kortbij op deze pagina!

Genk met twee nieuwkomers naar Benidorm

De spelers van Racing Genk vertrekken op stage naar Benidorm. De groep is zopas gearriveerd op de luchthaven van Zaventem. Onder hen ook de twee Noorse nieuwkomers Kristian Thorstvedt en Mats Møller Dæhli. Ook de geblesseerden Danny Vukovic en Bryan Heynen reizen mee, zij werken in Spanje verder aan hun revalidatie. (KDZ)

Standard naar Marbella vertrokken

Kleine oogjes bij de Standard-delegatie vanmorgen. Het was vroeg dag in Luik waar ze rond half vijf met de bus vertrokken naar Zaventem. Straks stappen ze het vliegtuig op richting Malaga waarna ze doorrijden naar Marbella. Zijn al in Zuid-Spanje: Michel Preud’homme, Felipe Avenatti en Vanja Milinkovic-Savic. Zij reisden na hun vakantie meteen door naar de stageplaats. Duje Cop sloot aan bij de groep op de luchthaven van Malaga. De Kroaat vloog rechtstreeks van zijn vakantiebestemming naar Spanje. Intussen vertoeven Luis Pedro Cavanda en Orlando Sa in Qatar met de beloftenploeg van de Rouches. Vanmiddag staat de eerste training gepland in het Marbella Football Center. (FDZ)

Kanaries compleet richting Pinatar

De Kanaries vertrekken op dit moment richting Spaanse zon in Pinatar. Met Yohan Boli, die aan Anderlecht wordt gelinkt, de ploeg die nota bene op dezelfde plek als de Kanaries haar winterstage doorbrengt. Morgenochtend staan de eerste trainingen op het programma.

Op dinsdag 7 januari oefenen de Kanaries tegen het Duitse Schalke 04. Op vrijdag 10 januari oefenen de Kanaries onder voorbehoud nog een tweede keer. Die tegenstander is nog niet bekend.

De spelers die mee op winterstage gaan zijn: Kenny Steppe, Tibo Herbots, Samuel Asamoah, Mory Konate, Wolke Janssens, Elton Acolatse, Alexandre De Bruyn, Ibrahima Sankhon, Jordan Botaka, Yohan Boli, Samy Mmaee, Jorge Teixeira, Santiago Colombatto, Yuma Suzuki, Tatsuya Ito, Facundo Colidio, Seungwoo Lee, Jhonny Lucas, Allan Sousa, Steve De Ridder, Nelson Balongo, Christopher Durkin, Daniel Schmidt, Erik Gliha, Duckens Nazon, Pol Garcia.

De week in Pinatar wordt voor de spelers ook meteen de eerste kennismaking voor het team met de nieuwe coaching staf.

Geen Miyoshi bij Antwerp

Pius, Borges, Lathouwers en Quirynen gaan niet mee op stage bij Antwerp. Ook Miyoshi blijft thuis. De Japanner is nog niet helemaal fit. Ook Opare, die 9 maanden geleden een kruisbandletsel opliep, geeft verstek. Mogelijke nieuwkomer Ava Dongo raakte nog niet in België. Hij is er dus ook niet. Antwerp vertrekt morgenvroeg naar het Spaanse Algorfa.