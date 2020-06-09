T2 Leye zwaait Preud’homme uit: “Het was een zegen én wonder jou als coach te hebben” Redactie

09 juni 2020

11u01 0 Standard Met een post op Instagram neemt T2 Mbaye Leye afscheid van ‘zijn hoofdcoach’ Michel Preud’homme. “Jouw carrière en palmares zijn een antwoord op iedereen die het aangedurfd heeft jou te bekampen.”

“In de voetbalwereld is het heel makkelijk om de schuld te geven, iemands imago te beschadigen of om zich als iemand anders voor te doen”, opent de assistent zijn bericht. “Het was een zegen om jou als coach te hebben en het was een wonder om je laatste assistent te mogen zijn omdat de lijst met kanshebbers zó lang was.”

“Jouw carrière en jouw palmares zijn een antwoord op iedereen die het heeft aangedurfd jou te bekampen en zich op jouw niveau wilden plaatsen. Dat doorzettingsvermogen, die bereidheid om kennis te delen, die obsessie om goed werk af te leven, die focus op de details enzovoort maken van jou de grote ‘MPH’.”

“Laten we niet veel praten, maar laten we wel goed praten.”

Standard moet op zoek naar een nieuwe trainer nadat Preud’homme zelf aftreedt als T1. Rémi Garde werd genoemd als opvolger, maar de Fransman wordt het niet.

Lees ook:

Zoektocht gaat verder, Rémi Garde zal Michel Preud’homme niet opvolgen als trainer Standard

Onze chef voetbal verklaart de keuze van Michel Preud’homme: “Leve de vrijheid”(+)

T1 in de frontlinie die álles gaf tot het vat helemaal leeg was: terugblik op twee seizoenen Preud’homme in Luik

De zes levens van hoofdcoach Michel Preud’homme: als hij gaat, dan kiest hij er zélf voor(+)