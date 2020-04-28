Standard-speler Bastien reageert op geruchten over samenwerking met Mogi Bayat: “Wat is dat voor onzin?” ABD

09u53 0 Standard Samuel Bastien (23) kan niet lachen met een artikel op de Waalse voetbalsite ‘Footnews’. Die had geschreven dat de middenvelder van Standard wel zin zou hebben in een transfer naar Nantes én dat hij daarvoor beroep zou doen op de veelbesproken makelaar Mogi Bayat. “Wat een onzin”, reageerde Bastien op Twitter.

De tweet is intussen verwijderd. Samuel Bastien wil geen polemiek. De middenvelder koestert geen wrok tegenover Mogi Bayat. Hij nam zelfs deel aan diens initiatief ‘Souliers du Coeur’. Maar reageren op “onzinnige” geruchten die hem linken aan Nantes en Bayat, dat kon Bastien toch niet laten. “Zelfs niet in dromen. Wat is dit voor onzin? Gelieve mijn naam niet te associëren met een andere makelaar dan die van mij”, reageerde de sterkhouder van de Rouches op de berichtgeving van Footnews, de Waalse variant van Voetbalnieuws. De site sloeg intussen mea culpa.