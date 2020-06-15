Leye niet langer bij Standard: Senegalese assistent-coach vertrekt in onderling overleg met de club Redactie

15 juni 2020

13u43 6 Standard “C’est fini.” Standard gaat niet langer met Mbaye Leye door. De 37-jarige Senegalees stopt als assistent-coach bij Standard. De ex-spits was één jaar in dienst onder Michel Preud’homme.

Na zijn spelerscarrière kwam Leye in juni 2019 aan in Luik. Michel Preud’homme nam de ex-speler onder zijn vleugels. Bedoeling was om Leye klaar te stomen voor het grotere werk. De Senegalees droomde ervan om de eerste zwarte trainer in de Champions League te worden. Alleen zal het niet met Standard zijn.

De Luikse club en Leye gaan in onderling overleg uit elkaar. Standard de Liège en assistent-coach Mbaye Leye hebben in onderling overleg beslist om hun samenwerking te beëindigen, klinkt het in een mededeling. “Na de beslissing van Michel Preud’homme om zijn functie als hoofdcoach op te geven heeft de club intern verschillende pistes onderzocht die Mbaye in staat zouden stellen om zijn leerproces bij de Rouches verder te zetten, maar geen van hen resulteerde in een oplossing.”

“Het is dus met spijt dat de club en Leye beslist hebben om in onderling overleg uit elkaar te gaan. Standard wil Mbaye bedanken voor zijn engagement aan de zijde van Michel Preud’homme vorig seizoen en wenst hem het beste toe in zijn verdere professionele carrière.”

Lees ook:

Mbaye Leye, assistent bij Standard, legt lat hoog: “Ik wil de eerste Afrikaanse T1 in Champions League worden”

Fransman Philippe Montanier is opvolger van Preud’homme als trainer van Standard

Het eerste interview met Michel Preud’homme sinds zijn afscheid als coach: “Of ik nog bondscoach word? Ik ben geen trainer meer!” (+)

T2 Leye zwaait Preud’homme uit: “Het was een zegen én wonder jou als coach te hebben”

NEWS | @MbayeLeye et le Standard se séparent d'un commun accord 👉 https://t.co/B1ZpPjFzFp 📋



NEWS | @MbayeLeye en Standard gaan in onderling overleg uit elkaar 👉 https://t.co/s4sx2KlH5u 📋#RSCL pic.twitter.com/f9NT15Cbi5 Standard de Liège(@ Standard_RSCL) link