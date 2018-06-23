Vrouwen Witsel en Carrasco gooien hoge ogen in Spartak Stadium, dat overspoeld wordt door Belgische en Tunesische fans BELGA Withney Witsel, zus van Axel, en Rafaella Szabo, maken zich op voor de wedstrijd in het Spartak Stadium.
Het Spartak Stadium in Moskou kleurt Belgisch - en ook Tunesisch natuurlijk. De sfeer rond het stadion zat er enkele uren voor de aftrap al goed in, met onder andere een Duivelse Fan Walk richting het stadion. Grote sier in dat stadion maakt alvast Rafaella Szabo, de vrouw van Axel Witsel, met zus Whitney en papa Thierry. Het gros van de Duivels slaapt vannacht immers niet alleen. Twee nachten is de familie welkom in het spelershotel, wat op de vorige toernooien niet kon.
BELGA Rafaelle Szabo. BELGA Withney Witsel, zus van Axel, en Rafaella Szabo, maken zich op voor de wedstrijd in het Spartak Stadium. BELGA Ook papa Thierry Witsel zit in het stadion. BELGA BELGA Ook Noémie Happart is een opvallende aanwezige. BELGA BELGA BELGA BELGA Deborah Panzokou, de vriendin van Thomas Meunier. BELGA
AFP BELGA REUTERS REUTERS BELGA REUTERS BELGA AFP Photo News AFP EPA Photo News Moscow, Russia - June 23 : Le prince Emmanuel, prince Gabriel during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia group G phase match between Belgium and Tunisia at the Spartak Stadium on June 23, 2018 in Moscow, Russia 23/06/2018 ( Photo by Nico Vereecken / Photonews AFP Two Tunisia fans share a kiss before the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between Belgium and Tunisia at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 23, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / YURI CORTEZ / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS EPA epa06832766 Supporters of Belgium before the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between Belgium and Tunisia in Moscow, Russia, 23 June 2018.
(RESTRICTIONS APPLY: Editorial Use Only, not used in association with any commercial entity - Images must not be used in any form of alert service or push service of any kind including via mobile alert services, downloads to mobile devices or MMS messaging - Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage - No alteration is made to, and no text or image is superimposed over, any published image which: (a) intentionally obscures or removes a sponsor identification image; or (b) adds or overlays the commercial identification of any third party which is not officially associated with the FIFA World Cup) EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH EDITORIAL USE ONLY BELGA AFP BELGA BELGA BELGA Photo News AFP Photo News AFP REUTERS AFP AFP Photo News AFP AFP AFP REUTERS Photo News Photo News AFP BELGA BELGA BELGA AFP A Belgium fan poses as he awaits the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between Belgium and Tunisia at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 23, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS Photo News REUTERS BELGA EPA EPA EPA EPA BELGA BELGA EPA EPA
Reacties