Rode Duivels lopen opvallende gast tegen het lijf

De Rode Duivels kregen gisteren een opvallende gast over de vloer. In het hotel waar de troepen van Roberto Martínez verblijven na de de 0-4-zege tegen Schotland, kwam niemand minder dan Paul Cascoigne langs. De Engelse voetballegende gaf er een lezing en Thomas Meunier maakte van de gelegenheid gebruik om shirts uit te wisselen met de man die hij "een van de beste spelers aller tijden" noemt in het bijschrift bij de foto van het duo op Instagram.

Deze voormiddag reizen onze landgenoten af naar Reykjavik, waar morgenavond de Nations League wordt afgetrapt tegen IJsland.