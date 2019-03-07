Marouane Fellaini stopt als Rode Duivel

“Na twaalf jaar België te hebben vertegenwoordigd op het hoogste internationale niveau, heb ik beslist om een punt te zetten achter mijn internationale carrière. Het was geen gemakkelijke beslissing voor mij en geen waar ik licht ben over gegaan, maar ik voel dat het tijd is om een stap opzij te zetten. Zo kan de volgend generatie Belgische spelers deze hele succesvolle periode in de geschiedenis van het nationale elftal verder zetten.”

“Het was een eer om 87 wedstrijden, waaronder twee WK’s en één EK te mogen spelen. Ik hou fantastische herinneringen over aan de Rode Duivels, van mijn debuut in 2007 tot en met het WK in Rusland vorig jaar en ik ben heel trots dat ons land momenteel eerste staat op de wereldranglijst.”

“Ik wil iedereen bedanken die deel heeft uitgemaakt van mijn internationale carrière. In het bijzonder de spelers, veel van hen zullen voor altijd vrienden van me blijven, maar ook de coaches waarmee ik gewerkt heb. Ik wil ook alle Belgische fans bedanken die de wereld hebben afgereisd om ons te steunen.”

“Ik wens de bondscoach en het huidige team heel veel succes tijdens de kwalificaties voor het komende EK. Bedankt, België!”

Op 7 februari 2007 vierde de 19-jarige Fellaini onder René Vandereycken zijn debuut bij de nationale ploeg. Fellaini speelde in totaal uiteindelijk 87 interlands en scoorde daarin 18 keer. ‘Big Fella’ maakte twee WK-doelpunten voor de Rode Duivels: in 2014 tekende hij met een rake kopbal voor de 1-1 tegen Algerije (Dries Mertens legde later de 2-1-eindstand vast), op het afgelopen WK was hij goed voor de 2-2 (uiteindelijk werd het nog 3-2 via Chadli) in de legendarische achtste finale tegen Japan. Deze winter verruilde hij Manchester United nog voor een Chinees avontuur bij Shandong Luneng.