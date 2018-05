LIVE (14u): Jonge Belgen gaan in clash tegen Italië voor allereerste EK-finale ooit

FULL TIME: @Belgianfootball🇧🇪's brilliant second-half comeback means they have knocked out holders @SeFutbol🇪🇸 and will face @azzurri🇮🇹 in the first #U17EURO semi-final at @OfficialRUFC on Thursday https://t.co/I0RefC4jzQ pic.twitter.com/rvlEYwA83x

UEFA.com(@ UEFAcom)