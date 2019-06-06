In de selectie van Kazachstan zit zowaar een 'halve Belg’ KDC

In de selectie van Kazachstan zit zowaar een 'halve Belg'. Georgi Zhukov (24) groeide op in de Antwerpse rand en werd een paar keer opgeroepen voor de Jonge Duivels. Sinds enkele jaren komt de middenvelder aan de kost in zijn geboorteland en verzamelde hij elf A-caps voor Kazachstan.

Zhukov mocht de voorbije dagen niet spreken met de Belgische pers, orders van zijn bondscoach. Zijn ouders - die in 2000 van Kazachstan naar België verhuisden - doen zijn verhaal. “Indertijd kwamen we naar België omdat de politieke situatie in Kazachstan niet stabiel was”, opent vader Gennadiy, vroeger een begenadigd langlaufer. “In België zette Georgi zijn eerste stappen als voetballer. We zagen al snel dat onze zoon talent had. Op verschillende internationale jeugdtoernooien werd hij uitgeroepen tot beste speler. Zelf hamerde ik steeds op discipline. Als ex-topsporter weet ik dat je zonder discipline nergens komt.”

“Georgi ging daar trouwens vanzelf in mee”, vult mama Lidiya aan. “Die jongen leeft voor het voetbal en wou er altijd al alles aan doen om te slagen.”

Bij de U19 haalde de technisch begaafde, maar wat introverte Zhukov een paar keer de selectie van de jonge Rode Duivels, terwijl hij op zijn achttiende al debuteerde in onze eerste klasse. En toch is Zhukov in België een nobele onbekende. Na drie matchen in Beerschots eerste ploeg begon hij aan een zwerftocht die hem in Nederland, Rusland en Kazachstan bracht.

“Als Beerschot in 2013 niet failliet was gegaan, had het misschien anders kunnen lopen”, mijmert papa Gennadiy. “Na het faillissement trok Georgi naar Standard. Dat was een foute beslissing, want in Luik bleek men niet helemaal in hem te geloven. In het buitenland bloeide Georgi open. Zo speelde hij Champions League met Astana en werd hij international van Kazachstan.”

Terug naar België?

“We zijn trots op zijn parcours en blij dat we hem zaterdag nog eens live aan het werk kunnen zien. Dat is alweer maanden geleden”, besluit Lidiya. “Eerlijk: we zouden graag hebben dat Georgi weer wat dichter bij huis een ploeg vindt en zelf heeft hij daar ook zin in. Een transfer naar een mooie Belgische of Nederlandse club zou zelfs een prima tussenstap zijn in zijn carrière.” Misschien kan Zhukov - wiens contract bij Kairat Almaty eind 2019 afloopt - zich zaterdag wel in de kijker spelen.