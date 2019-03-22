Hazard kan het (opnieuw) niet laten om Courtois te plagen XC

22 maart 2019

10u24 0 Rode Duivels ’t Was gisteren even schrikken toen Rusland tegen België langszij kwam na een pijnlijke blunder van Thibaut Courtois. Na afloop kon Eden Hazard het niet laten om onze nationale doelman te plagen. En dat deed hij niet voor het eerst.

Neen, Courtois beleeft momenteel niet zijn beste periode. De Belgische keeper was kop van Jut bij Real Madrid na de pijnlijke uitschakeling in de Champions League tegen Ajax. Daarnaast zat het er flink tegen met een opdringerige fotograaf én werd hij geslachtofferd ten voordele van Keylor Navas door Zinédine Zidane bij zijn terugkeer als Real-coach. De flater van gisteren was een nieuwe slag in het gezicht.

Courtois zit dus in een moeilijke fase. En toch deelde speelvogel Hazard achteraf een humoristisch plaagstootje uit aan z’n doelman. “Thibaut bekijkt veel video’s van mijn acties en dan probeert hij dat te kopiëren. Het probleem is dat hij veel groter is dan ik, dat gaat dus niet zo makkelijk.”

Vier jaar geleden maakte Courtois tegen Hull City een gelijkaardige fout (beelden hieronder) bij Chelsea. Ook toen was Hazard na afloop op Instagram zijn amusante zelve. Hij postte een foto van hem met z’n doelman: “Wilde je dribbelen zoals ik? Hahahaha bedankt voor de saves.”