Exact een jaar geleden knalde Chadli ons land naar het delirium TLB/VDVJ

02 juli 2019

08u44 2 1 year ago. 9.94 seconds. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XjU40mbNqo Belgian Red Devils(@ BelRedDevils) link

In tien seconden (9,94 om exact te zijn) naar de hemel. De 3-2 van Nacer Chadli tegen Japan staat in het geheugen élke Belgische voetbalfan gegrift. Vandaag is het exact een jaar geleden dat de Rode Duivels opstonden uit de doden op het WK in Rusland, met één van de beste counters ooit als kers op de taart. Via Courtois, De Bruyne, Meunier en een ‘dummy' van Lukaku viel de bal voor de linker van Chadli en de rest is geschiedenis.