Eddy Merckx wisselt voor aftrap truitjes met Eden Hazard GVS

21 maart 2019

21u05

Bron: Belga 2 Rode Duivels Twee Belgische grootheden schudden elkaar de hand in het Koning Boudewijnstadion. Wielericoon Eddy Merckx heeft voor de aftrap van de EK-kwalificatiewedstrijd tussen België en Rusland truitjes gewisseld met aanvoerder Eden Hazard.

De reden? De Ronde van Frankrijk vertrekt dit jaar op 6 juli vanuit Brussel. De Duivels spelen tegen de Russen zoals eerder aangekondigd in het geel, en niet in hun gebruikelijke rode thuisuitrusting. Ook dat is om Eddy Merckx te eren en de Grand Départ vanuit de hoofdstad extra in de verf te zetten.