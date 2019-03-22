Courtois blijft positief na misser: "Uit fouten blijven we leren" Redactie

22 maart 2019

12u23

Bron: Belga 2 Rode Duivels Een zeldzame misser van Thibaut Courtois leidde gisteravond in het Koning Boudewijnstadion na zestien minuten de gelijkmaker van de Russen in. Een fout zonder gevolgen, want onder impuls van een alweer ontketende Eden Hazard haalden de Rode Duivels het uiteindelijk toch met 3-1 in hun opener van de EK-kwalificaties.

"Uit fouten blijven we leren", schreef Courtois vandaag op Twitter. "Blij met de drie punten en de fantastische teamspirit. Bedankt fans. Op naar Cyprus.”

On apprend toujours de ses erreurs. Très content avec les 3 points et notre super esprit d'équipe. Merci aux supporters! Direction Chypre. #comeonbelgium

Uit fouten blijven we leren. Blij met de 3 punten en de fantastische team spirit. Bedankt fans! Op naar Cyprus. #comeonbelgium pic.twitter.com/ayo0QPjkBA Thibaut Courtois(@ thibautcourtois) link

Voor de Rode Duivels bleef de misser zonder gevolgen, maar hij kwam wel bijzonder ongelegen gezien de precaire situatie waarin de doelman zich bij Real Madrid bevindt. Zinédine Zidane gaf bij zijn terugkeer immers meteen de voorkeur aan Keylor Navas, de Costa Ricaanse doelman met wie hij de voorbije seizoenen drie keer de Champions League won. De misser van de Belgische nummer een werd gisteravond dan ook meteen breed uitgesmeerd op de websites van de Madrileense kranten.

Courtois zakt zaterdag met de Rode Duivels naar Cyprus af, waar ze zondagavond in het GSP-stadion aan de rand van de hoofdstad Nicosia voor een zes op zes gaan. De spelers die tegen Rusland niet speelden, werkten deze voormiddag in het oefencentrum in Tubeke nog een laatste training op Belgische bodem af, zo bleek uit beelden van de Belgische bond op Instagram. Voor de start van de training werd er een minuut stilte gehouden ter nagedachtenis van de slachtoffers van de terreuraanslagen van exact drie jaar geleden op Brussels Airport en de Brusselse metro.