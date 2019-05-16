IN BEELD. Feest bij de kersverse kampioen: van het veld tot op de bus! Photo News
Racing Genk Beelden voor de eeuwigheid. Racing Genk kroonde zich tot landskampioen in het Astridpark. En dat vierde het op het veld, in de kleedkamer en op de bus. Dit zijn de mooiste plaatjes van de Genkse titelvreugde.
ANDERLECHT, BELGIUM - MAY 16 : The players of KRC Genk celebrating winning the title of the Jupiler Pro League after the Play-Offs 1 Jupiler Pro League match between RSC Anderlecht and KRC Genk on May 16, 2019 in Anderlecht, Belgium, 16/05/2019 ( Photo by Peter De Voecht / Photonews
ANDERLECHT, BELGIUM - MAY 16 : Philippe Clement head coach of Genk celebrating winning the title of the Jupiler Pro League after the Play-Offs 1 Jupiler Pro League match between RSC Anderlecht and KRC Genk on May 16, 2019 in Anderlecht, Belgium, 16/05/2019 ( Photo by Peter De Voecht / Photonews
