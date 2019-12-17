Genk-keeper Vuković is weer in België voor revalidatie: “Zo blij om terug te zijn” GVS

07u43 0 Racing Genk Danny Vuković is terug in het land. De 34-jarige doelman van Racing Genk viel eind juli uit met een gescheurde achillespees aan de linkervoet en trok naar thuisland Australië om te revalideren. Nu is hij terug in Limburg om verder te werken aan zijn comeback. “Eerste dag terug in Genk, zo blij om terug te zijn”, schreef Vuković bij een video op Instagram.

Vuković zag eind juli zijn seizoen - nog voor het goed en wel begonnen was - in het water vallen. Op training scheurde hij tijdens een krachtoefening in de fitness een achillespees. De keeper werd meteen geopereerd en trok naar Australië om te revalideren. Zijn Champions Leaguedroom spatte uit elkaar. “Ik voelde mij een hulpeloos kind”, vertelde hij in een interview aan deze krant. Jonge talenten Gaëtan Coucke (21) en Maarten Vandevoordt (17) namen de plek van de ervaren rot in.

Maar nu is Vuković terug in het land. De 34-jarige sluitpost timmert sinds gisteren in Genk terug aan zijn comeback, zo tonen beelden die hij zelf deelde op Instagram. “Eerste dag terug in Genk. Zo blij om terug te zijn en hard te werken met Bram Swinnen (high performance coach, red.).” Vuković is out tot minstens april.