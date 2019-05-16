FOTO. Feest in het Park! Redactie 16 mei 2019 22u43 Deel via Facebook 0 Tweet Reageer Photo News Racing Genk Het is zover: Racing Genk is opnieuw kampioen. Dat was intussen acht jaar geleden en dus is de opluchting evenredig. Dit zijn de mooiste plaatjes van de Genkse titelvreugde. Photo News Photo News Photo News Photo News Photo News Photo News Photo News Photo News Photo News Photo News Photo News BELGA BELGA BELGA BELGA BELGA Photo News BELGA BELGA BELGA Photo News Photo News BELGA BELGA Photo News Photo News BELGA BELGA BELGA BELGA BELGA BELGA Genk's technical director Dimitri De Conde pictured during celebrations of new champions KRC Genk, after a soccer match between RSC Anderlecht and KRC Genk, Thursday 16 May 2019 in Brussels, on day 9 (out of 10) of the Play-off 1 of the 'Jupiler Pro League' Belgian soccer championship. Anderlecht - Genk ended in a 1-1 draw, with only one more match day to go no other team can overtake Genk on the last day. BELGA PHOTO YORICK JANSENS Meer over Racing Genk sport human interest Deel via Facebook 0 Tweet Reageer
Reacties