Lokerse matchwinnaar krijgt rekening gepresenteerd van Antwerp-fans na ostentatief gebaar na wissel

Marko Miric scoorde vanavond de tweede Lokerse treffer tegen Antwerp en de 31-jarige Serviër had zo een stevig aandeel in de verrassende zege van de hekkensluiter tegen de nummer drie in de stand. Miric liet zich in minuut 75 vervangen en tijdens zijn tocht richting de bank moest de aanvaller voorbij het vak met bezoekende fans lopen. Miric wees ostentatief naar zijn oor - mogelijk een reactie op provocaties - en voor die geste presenteerden de supporters van de ‘Great Old’ hem de rekening. De Serviër kreeg een bierdouche. Het tafereel zal Antwerp ongetwijfeld een boete opleveren.

