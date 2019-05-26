LIVE. Nog 45 minuten in strijd om Europa Leagueticket: Antwerp recht rug na dol wedstrijdbegin (2-2)
Belgisch voetbal • Europees ticket voorronde Europa League is inzet
• Twijfels rond toekomst Bölöni bij Antwerp
• Antwerp eindigde als vierde, Charleroi won play-off 2
• Mazzu dicht bij vertrek naar Genk
• Door blessure Buta en schorsing Yatabaré start Seck als gelegenheidsrechtsachter
• Twijfels rond toekomst Bölöni bij Antwerp
• Antwerp eindigde als vierde, Charleroi won play-off 2
• Mazzu dicht bij vertrek naar Genk
• Door blessure Buta en schorsing Yatabaré start Seck als gelegenheidsrechtsachter
Reacties